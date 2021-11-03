Man found shot at southwest Bakersfield gas station declared dead at the scene: police

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man found shot Wednesday night at a gas station in southwest Bakersfield has died, police said.

The man was found around 10:30 p.m. in a vehicle in the 3300 block of Wible Road and was declared dead at the scene, police said. His name has not been released.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the BPD at 661-327-7111.

This story was originally published on Nov. 3 and has since been edited with updates.

Stay up-to-date with top stories, sign up for the KGET Newsletter below:

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police are investigating a shooting that left a man severely wounded after he was found in a vehicle in a gas station parking lot.

Officers were called to the 76 gas station at Wible and Planz roads for a report of a shooting victim in a vehicle. Emergency responders found the passenger of the vehicle suffering major injuries from a gunshot wound.

A spokesperson said officers found shell casings in the roadway on Planz Road between Wible Road and Mountain View Street and it’s likely the vehicle was traveling eastbound on Planz Road when someone shot at the vehicle. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Bakersfield police at 661-327-7111.

We will update this story as we learn more information.