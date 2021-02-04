Man pleads not guilty to deadly Bakersfield robbery

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One of two suspected gang members arrested in a deadly December shooting in south Bakersfield pleaded not guilty in court Thursday afternoon.

Anthony Daniel, 19, and a 17-year-old male whose name has not been released, have been charged in the killing of Emmanuel Arechiga, 18. Arechiga was shot on Morin Court but managed to drive to Echo Avenue near Wilson Park, where 911 was called.

According to a court document, Arechiga’s girlfriend said the couple had gone to Morin Court to buy a gun from the 17-year-old, but once they arrived the minor and Daniel robbed them at gunpoint. In the report she said Arechiga gave up his belongings and was driving away when he was shot.

The teen was arrested Jan. 21 and Daniel was taken into custody Jan. 26.

Daniel is charged with first-degree murder and robbery, among other charges, and is next due in court March 9.