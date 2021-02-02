Man pleads not guilty in Foods. Co parking lot shooting

Bakersfield, Calif. (KGET) — A man charged in a deadly shooting outside an east Bakersfield grocery store pleaded not guilty to his charges Tuesday afternoon.

Adrian Sanchez, 31, is charged with murder with an additional charge of possessing a controlled substance while armed with a loaded firearm. Two others, Christopher Herrera, 28, and Andi Queen, 33, are charged as accessories in the case.

Bakersfield Police arrested the three over the weekend after a shooting that killed 31-year-old Chad Tyler Reeves Friday at the Foods Co. on Haley Street.

All three suspects are due back in court in March.