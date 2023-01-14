BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man was shot and killed Friday night following a shooting on Wible Road, according to Bakersfield police.

The Bakersfield Police Department said officers were dispatched to a report of a shooting just before 10:30 p.m. in the 2500 block of Wible Road.

One man was found at the scene with a gunshot wound, according to police. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Kern County Coroner’s Office will identify the victim at a later time.

No description of a possible suspect or what happened leading up to the fatal shooting was immediately available.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Bakersfield police at 661-327-7111.