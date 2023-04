Authorities investigate an assault on Wharton Avenue in Lamont that left a man dead on April 7, 2023. / KGET

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man shot and killed in Lamont on Friday has been identified by the Kern County Coroner’s Office.

The coroner identified the man as Miguel Montalvo Ramirez, 32, of Lamont. Ramirez was shot in the 7900 block of Wharton Avenue on April 7. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the shooting and no arrests have been made.