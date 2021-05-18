Man killed in shooting at Vagabond Inn

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One man was shot to death at a Vagabond Inn in South Bakersfield Tuesday evening, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.
Bakersfield police says the shooting happened at the Vagabond Inn on Colony Street, near Panama Lane at around 7:53 p.m. The man had multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to BPD.
The suspect is described as a white male who was wearing a white bandana, black shirt and black jeans.
This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.