Man killed in Ridgecrest shooting identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The coroner’s office identified a man shot and killed in Ridgecrest this week.

The Kern County Coroner’s Office identified the man as 26-year-old Junior Enrique Galang.

Galang was shot on Drummond Avenue near Strecker Street at around 7:30 a.m. on Jan. 17. He was taken to Ridgecrest Regional Medical Center for treatment and was pronounced dead there.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110 or the Kern Secret Witness hotline at 661-322-4040.