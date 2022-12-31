BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man died of his wounds following a shooting Friday night in east Bakersfield, the Kern County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies were dispatched to the area of Pesante Road and Mesa Drive for a report of a possible shooting, according to KCSO. Officials said a 36-year-old man was found with at least one gunshot at the scene. The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment but later died.

The victim will be identified by the Kern County Coroner’s Office at a later time.

No description of a suspect in the shooting was immediately available. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110 or the Kern Secret Witness hotline at 661-322-4040.