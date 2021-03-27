Man killed in Oildale shooting

OILDALE, Calif. (KGET) — A man was killed in a shooting in Oildale early this morning.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said at around 12:25 a.m., deputies were sent to Airport Drive near Decatur Street after receiving reports of a shooting victim. When they arrived, deputies found a man suffering from gunshot wounds to his upper body.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. Homicide detectives have assumed the investigation, KCSO said. There is no suspect information at this time.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call the department at 661-861-3110.