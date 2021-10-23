Man killed in Northwest Bakersfield shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Sheriff’s deputies are searching for a shooter who killed a man early Saturday morning in Northwest Bakersfield.

Sheriff’s deputies say they were called to the area of Gibson Street and Marriott Drive at around 2:30 a.m. for a report of a shooting. A man was found suffering from a gunshot wound and was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators say a vehicle pulled up to the man walking at Gibson and Marriott, fired a round at him and drove off. A description of the vehicle or possible suspects was not immediately available.

The victim will be identified by the Kern County Coroner’s Office at a later time.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110 or call the Secret Witness hotline at 661-322-4040.