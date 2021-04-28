Man killed in northeast Bakersfield shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man was killed in a shooting early this morning in northeast Bakersfield.

The Bakersfield Police Department said at around 12:04 a.m., officers received a report of a ShotSpotter activation in the area of Pacific and Haley streets. A short time later, a man suffering gunshot wounds arrived at a local hospital.

The department said the victim succumbed to his injuries. There is no suspect information at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call BPD at 661-327-7111.