UPDATE: Teen arrested in deadly East Bakersfield shooting

UPDATE (8/20): A 16-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of murder in last week’s shooting on Oregon Street, police said.

Officers on Friday took the teen into custody without incident in the 500 block of Lake Street, police said.

His name was not released because he’s a minor.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) (8/13) — A man was killed in a shooting in east Bakersfield last night.

The Bakersfield Police Department said at around 9:56 p.m., officers were sent to Oregon Street near Kern Street after receiving reports of a shooting victim. When they arrived, officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The department said the victim was taken to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. Homicide detectives responded and assumed the investigation.

This is the 88th homicide in Kern County this year. Eight people have been killed in the past five days alone.

There is no suspect information at this time. Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call BPD at 661-327-7111.

