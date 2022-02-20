Man killed in D Street shooting in Wasco: KCSO

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man is dead following a shooting Sunday night in Wasco, the sheriff’s office said.

Officials said deputies were called to the 500 block of D Street at around 9:30 p.m. for multiple reports of shots fired in the area.

Deputies arrived and found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, but the man was pronounced dead by emergency responders.

It is not clear what led up to the shooting and no suspect information was immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110 or the Kern Secret Witness hotline at 661-322-4040.