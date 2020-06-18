Man killed in Cottonwood Road shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left a man dead Wednesday afternoon in Southeast Bakersfield.

Officials said deputies were called for a report of a victim of a gunshot wound in the 4500 block of Cottonwood Road just after 3 p.m.

The sheriff’s office said deputies arrived and found the man with at least one gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene.

No descriptions of possible suspects were available.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110 or the Secret Witness hotline 661-322-4040.