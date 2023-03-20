BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man killed in a shooting at an apartment complex in northeast Bakersfield last week has been identified.

Jose Antonio Contreras, 42, of Palmdale, was identified by the Kern County Coroner’s Office as the man killed in a shooting on March 17.

Deputies were called to the 7000 block of Auburn Street just before 2 a.m. for a report of a shooting. Contreras was found with at least one gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene. A 36-year-old woman was taken into custody.

An autopsy will confirm the cause and manner of his death.