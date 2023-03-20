BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County coroner’s office identified a man who was shot and killed in central Bakersfield early Saturday morning.

Christopher Pudwill, 37, of Bakersfield was shot by another at 34th and Q streets around 12:50 a.m. Saturday, according to the coroner’s office. Pudwill was pronounced dead at the scene.

Three people were arrested in connection to this homicide, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.

Ira Kindle, 45, was arrested and booked in the Kern County Jail on suspicion of murder and firearms violations, Keith Hamilton, 34, was arrested and booked into jail on suspicion of murder and conspiracy. Terrell Sheppherd, 30, was arrested and booked into jail on suspicion of firearms violations, according to Kern County in custody records.

An autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause and manner of Pudwill’s death.