BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s Office has identified a California City man who was found shot and later died from his injuries.

Officials identified Luis Esparza Jr., 21, of California City as the man who was found suffering from a gunshot wound in the 8400 block of Tamarack Avenue on Dec. 8. just after 8 p.m.

Esparza was transported to Antelope Valley Medical Center where he later died. According to the coroner, his cause of death was a gunshot wound to the neck and the manner of death was homicide.