BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Deputies with the Kern County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call regarding a man down in the 1400 block of N. Chester Avenue at 2:40 a.m. Monday.

When deputies arrived, they found Francisco Xavier Rodriguez Jr., 30, of Bakersfield, dead near the railroad tracks at North Chester Avenue and Norris Road. He was suffering gunshot wounds.

Homicide detectives have assumed the investigation and do not have any suspect information at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110 or Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.