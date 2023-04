BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man was found dead in a possible violent assault in Lamont Friday night, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were called to a report of shots fired at the 7900 block of Wharton Avenue. Upon arrival, the deputies found a dead man who appeared to have been killed in a violent assault, according to the KCSO report.

An investigation is currently underway.