BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man was fatally stabbed outside of a hotel on Union Avenue Thursday evening and officers have arrested a suspect.

According to Bakersfield Police, David Nutt, 51, of Bakersfield allegedly stabbed a man at a hotel in the 500 block of Union Avenue just after 7 p.m.

Officers at the scene found the victim suffering from stab wounds just outside a hotel room. Medical aid was rendered to the man, but was declared deceased at the scene.

Nutt was taken into custody and arrested at Union Avenue and Brundage Lane. He was later transported and booked into the Kern County Jail for first-degree murder.

Nutt is being held without bail and is due in court on May 23, according to inmate records.

The investigation is ongoing.