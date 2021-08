BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man was fatally shot early Monday on Union Avenue, police said.

Officers dispatched about 1:50 a.m. to a ShotSpotter activation found a man with a gunshot wound in the 200 block of Union Avenue, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to call Detective

McNabb at 661-326-3873 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-326-7111.