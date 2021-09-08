Man fatally shot in East Bakersfield, deputies say

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man was fatally shot Tuesday night in East Bakersfield, according to sheriff’s officials.

Deputies dispatched around 10 p.m. to a home in the 1000 block of McCurdy Drive found a man inside with an apparent gunshot wound to his upper body, a sheriff’s news release said. He was declared dead at the scene.

Homicide detectives are investigating.

The coroner’s office will later release the man’s name.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 661-861-3110 or the Secret Witness line at 661-322-4040.