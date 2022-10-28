BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET)– The Bakersfield Police Department said a man died of injuries from an assault in September and officers made an arrest of a suspect Friday morning.

Officers were dispatched to Peachwood Court on Sept. 15 for a report of assault. At the time, Javier Ahumada, 36, of Bakersfield declined medical aid and then later sought medical aid, according to a statement.

Officials said Ahumada died as a result of his injuries at a local hospital on Oct. 8.

Homicide detectives identified the suspect as Anthony Mejia, 30, of Bakersfield and obtained an arrest warrant.

Mejia was arrested Friday morning and booked into the Kern County Jail on suspicion of assault likely to cause great bodily injury and voluntary manslaughter, according to police.

Mejia is due in court on Nov. 1, according to inmate records.