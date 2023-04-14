BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a shooting left a man dead in Oildale.

Deputies responded to multiple calls of vandalism in the 2100 block of Barnett Street at around 10:16 a.m., according to KCSO. Upon arrival, deputies found a man suffering from gunshot wounds.

Medical aid was administered to the man but he was confirmed dead at the scene, officials said.

The sheriff’s office said this is an active investigation. The name of the deceased will be released at a later date by the Kern County Coroner’s Office.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110 or Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.