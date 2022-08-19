BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A report of gunshots on 3rd Street in McFarland on Tuesday led to a homicide investigation, according to the McFarland Police Department.

The department responded to reports of gunshots at about 5:19 p.m. and when officers arrived at the scene they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds, according to the department.

The department said the Kern County Fire Department and officers provided life-saving measures but the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers initiated a homicide investigation and the name of the victim will be released after the coroner’s report, according to the department.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the McFarland Police Department at 661-792-2121.