BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Three people have been arrested in connection to a deadly Q Street shooting early Saturday that left a man dead, according to Bakersfield police.

Officers were called to the area of Q and 34th streets just before 1 a.m. Saturday for reports of shots fired in the area. One man was found suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Kern County Sheriff’s Office will release the victim’s identity at a later time.

In a release Saturday night, police said three people were arrested in connection to the deadly shooting.

Kern County jail records show Ira Kindle, 45, was arrested and booked in the Kern County Jail for murder and firearms violations; Keith Hamilton, 34, was arrested and booked into jail for murder and conspiracy. Terrell Sheppherd, 30, was arrested and booked into jail for firearms violations.

All three are due in court on Tuesday.