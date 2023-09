BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man charged with murder in a deadly May shooting in Oildale was booked into jail on Wednesday, according to sheriff’s officials.

Omar Perez-Rodriguez, 20, is charged with second-degree murder in the death of Brian Ray Smith, 25. He’s due in court Friday and is being held on $1.5 million bail.

On the night of May 20, Smith was found shot on Lincoln Avenue near Oildale Drive, officials said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.