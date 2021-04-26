Man charged in deadly Rosedale Inn shooting pleads not guilty

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The man accused of killing a father of four from Michigan during an argument at a Bakersfield motel pleaded not guilty to murder.

Gary Jennings, 28, faces charges of murder and having a firearm as a convicted felon. He appeared in court with Lisa Sharer, 33, who is charged as an accessory to murder.

According to BPD, Jennings shot Corey Michael Fisher on April 18 during an apparent argument in the parking lot of the Rosedale Inn. Fisher was seen driving away with a woman after the shooting. He and Sharer were arrested days later in Tulare County.

Fisher, 31, was described by family as a “goofy” and loving father of 4 girls who had been in Bakersfield to visit friends. His sister-in-law started a GoFundMe that has raised nearly $6,800 with the original goal of transporting his body to Michigan, but other donations will be divided “into savings bonds and donated to his daughters.”

Jennings is being held without bail, while Sharer was allowed to be released on her own recognizance while promising to check into probation or risk being taken back into custody. Their next hearing in the case will be May 21.