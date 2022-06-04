BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man is in jail on suspicion of murder following a deadly shooting late Friday night on Brundage Lane.

Bakersfield police officers arrested Eliot Moore, 25, for his alleged role in the shooting that left a man dead, according to police.

Emergency crews were called to the 700 block of Brundage Lane just before midnight Friday for a report of a shooting. A man was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim will be identified by the Kern County Coroner’s Office at a later time.

Police officials said investigators were able to link Moore to the shooting, and Moore was booked into the Kern County Jail on Saturday morning on a count of murder. He is due in court on Tuesday, according to county inmate records.

Anyone with further information on the case is asked to call Bakersfield police at 661-327-7111.