Man arrested in SoCal chase back in Kern County, booked on murder charge

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The man arrested after a semi-truck driver stopped his escape during a high speed chase in Southern California, has been booked into Kern County jail.

Michael Caleb Reed faces multiple charges, including first degree murder. He was transported from Los Angeles County to the Bakersfield jail just after midnight Monday. KCSO confirms Reed’s arrest is in connection to the shooting of Michael Lewis on March 28 in Oildale, and the department says their investigation is ongoing.

Before the arrest, Lewis’ friends and family had publicly accused Reed in the shooting and shared pictures and articles of him on social media, asking people to watch for him. Reed has publicly denied the accusations.

On April 6, Reed was pursued by multiple agencies through Southern California in a high-profile chase that ended after he crashed into a semi-truck driver who blocked his vehicle at an intersection in Pomona.

Lewis’ family started a GoFundMe page asking for donations to help with his funeral costs, which can be found at this link.

Reed is due in court Wednesday.