Man arrested in killing of 10-year-old Arvin girl

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Arvin police said an 18-year-old man has been arrested in connection to the killing of a 10-year-old girl in July.

Officials said Jesus Everardo Haros Rodriguez was arrested for his alleged involvement in the shooting death of Liliana Jimenez on July 17. Rodriguez was taken into custody in Lamont on Thursday just before 8:30 p.m., according to police.

Liliana, her 12-year-old brother Christian and their father were shot in a vehicle on Hill Street in Arvin as they were on their way home just before midnight on July 17.

If you have any information on this case please call the Arvin Police Department at 661-854-5583 or anonymously leave a tip at 661-606-6064.