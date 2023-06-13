BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department arrested a man who allegedly shot and killed one person and wounded another on Sept. 16 in southwest Bakersfield.

According to BPD, detectives arrested Raymond Gallegos, 37, of Bakersfield in the 1900 block of Eye Street on an active arrest warrant for murder and attempted murder.

Gallegos was taken into custody with no incident on June 9 around 8:30 p.m. He was booked and transported into the Kern County Jail.

He is scheduled to be in court Tuesday. Gallegos is being held on no bail.