BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A suspect has been arrested in connection with the killing of two people in south Bakersfield Wednesday, according to officials from the Kern County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were dispatched to the 1200 block of South Union Avenue at 5:10 p.m. Wednesday for a homicide investigation. Upon arrival, deputies found two men suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, the release says.

The two victims were then taken to a local hospital for treatment where they later succumbed to their injuries, officials say.

Immediately after deputies arrived at the crime scene, the KCSO received additional calls regarding an unknown situation occurring on the 200 block of Adams Street. They responded to that location and found a man armed with a gun and attempting to flee on foot, the release says.

Deputies then detained the man and later learned that he had committed armed carjacking and shot one of the victims, causing him to sustain minor injuries.

Deputies identified the man as Brian Castellon, 30, and placed him under arrest before transporting him to a local hospital for treatment of the injuries he sustained, officials say.

Investigators say detectives identified Castellon as the suspect in the shooting of the two victims in South Union Avenue earlier. He will be booked into the county jail on numerous felony charges, including two counts of murder, according to deputies.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call the KCSO at 661-861-3110.