BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office made an arrest in a deadly shooting in the Lamont area that left one man dead in early July.

Sherriff officials confirmed with 17 News Jose Gomez Rivera was arrested in connection to a shooting that left Rosalino Soto Juarez, 38, of Lamont dead.

According to Kern County records, Rivera was arrested on Aug. 8 and is scheduled in court Thursday.

Just before midnight on June 30, deputies were dispatched to Bear Mountain Boulevard for a report of a shooting victim, according to KCSO. Deputies were told the shooting happened on Weedpatch Highway.

Juarez was taken to Kern Medical where he was pronounced dead.