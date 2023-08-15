BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police arrested a man in connection to the death of a person who was found in downtown Bakersfield Sunday morning.

Officers were dispatched to reports of a man down at the intersection of 25th and H Streets around 11:02 a.m. At the scene, officials found a man who had suffered stab wounds and died at the scene, BPD said in a release Tuesday.

During their investigation, detectives identified Joseph Neve, 56, of Bakersfield as the suspect. Police obtained an arrest warrant for Neve under charges of murder.

Around 7:35 p.m. on Sunday, officers found Neve at the intersection of Chester Avenue and 22nd Street and arrested the him without incident, according to BPD.

The Kern County Coroner’s Office will identify the victim at a later time.

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call BPD at 661-327-7111.