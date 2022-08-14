BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man has been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting on 1st Street in central Bakersfield, according to police.

The Bakersfield Police Department said officers arrested Glenn Jones, 54, for his alleged role in the killing of a woman Friday on 1st Street near Holtby Road.

Officers were called to the area at around 7 p.m. for a report of a shooting. An unidentified woman was found in the road suffering from a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said Jones a warrant was issued for his arrest. Jones was found and taken into custody Saturday in the 200 block of Emerald Isle Way.

Jones was booked into the Kern County Jail on a count of first-degree murder. He is being held without bail and is due in court on Tuesday according to inmate records.