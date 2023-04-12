BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man suspected in an East Bakersfield homicide on Valentine’s Day 2019 has been arrested after attempting to re-enter the United States from Mexico, according to the U.S. Marshals office.

Antonio Maldonado, 25, was one of two brothers who was allegedly involved in an argument with a group at an apartment complex near Haley and Flower streets on Feb. 14, 2019 when a shootout happened, according to officials.

Maldonado was arrested Wednesday near the U.S.-Mexico border, according to the U.S. Marshals.

The shootout left an innocent bystander who was shopping at Pee Wee Market dead, according to officials. The bystander was identified as Manuel Figueroa, 57.

Figueroa was wounded in the crossfire of the shootout and was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital, officials said.

Elias Maldonado, who was 18 at the time of the shooting, was the other Maldondao brother involved in the shooting. Elias was confirmed dead almost a year later, according to the U.S. Marshals.