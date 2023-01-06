BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department has arrested a man after fatally assaulting a Superior Grocers employee on New Year’s Day, according to a release from the department.

BPD officers responded to a report of an assault at Superior Grocers, located at 1115 Union Ave., just before midnight on Jan. 1, officials said.

When officers arrived, they found an unresponsive adult man suffering from a physical assault injury. BPD’s investigation revealed the victim was an employee of the grocery store and was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

BPD said Demetrius Ford Jr., 29, of Bakersfield was seen hitting a parked car with his vehicle prompting employees, from Superior Grocers, to take photographs of Ford’s vehicle. Ford then assaulted the victim.

On Jan. 2 the adult victim succumbed to his injuries sustained from the assault, the release said.

Officials arrested Ford on Jan. 4 in the 3800 block of Marriot Drive, just south of Rosedale Highway, and booked Ford into the Kern County Jail for first degree murder, battery, and hit and run charges.

Ford is being held on no bail and is scheduled to appear in court on Jan 10, according to the county’s In Custody Inmate Booking Information page.

This is an ongoing investigation. No other injuries were reported.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call BPD at 661-327-7111.