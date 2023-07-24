BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man has been arrested for murder after allegedly stabbing his grandmother at their home earlier this month, according to Bakersfield police.

Police identified the suspect in killing as Juan Valdez, 31. Officers were called to a home in the 500 block of Flower Street on July 13 for a report of a stabbing.

The woman was taken to a hospital for treatment and was in critical condition. Valdez was arrested for attempted murder at the time. The woman died on July 21, police said.

Valdez has been charged and is in jail on suspicion of murder, according to inmate records. He is due in court Monday afternoon.

The woman will be identified by the Kern County Coroner’s Office at a later time.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.