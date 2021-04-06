Man accused of Oildale murder arrested in Pomona

POMONA, Calif. (KGET) — A man accused of a deadly shooting in Oildale by the victim’s family has been arrested after a chase ended with a crash in Southern California Tuesday night.

Michael Caleb Reed, who was recently featured on Golden Empire Most Wanted for a separate incident, was arrested after crashing into a semi-truck at an intersection in Pomona, about 30 miles east of Los Angeles.

CHP told NBC affiliate KNBC they were in pursuit of a murder suspect. The pursuit led law enforcement through Riverside and Jurupa Valley, then made its way through the San Gabriel Valley and Diamond Bar.

The US Marshals confirmed to 17 News that Reed is the suspect who was arrested in Pomona. Reed is accused of killing Michael Lewis, 40, at a home on Harrison Drive in Oildale on March 28. Lewis’s daughter and fiancé had publicly accused him in the shooting on social media.

Reed commented on the 17 News Golden Empire Most Wanted story to deny the murder accusations before the Kern County Sheriff’s Office had publicly identified him as a suspect.

17 News has a call out to KCSO to confirm that Reed is the suspect in the killing.

Lewis’ family started a GoFundMe page asking for donations to help with his funeral costs, which can be found at this link.

Reed has a lengthy criminal history and has had past arrests for rape, burglary, possession of a firearm, and DUI. Last year Reed was arrested following a pursuit in Northern California where a Eureka police officer crashed a patrol car and was injured.