BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man has been arrested in connection to a shooting that left a 16-year-old boy dead on Jan. 19. in Wasco.

According to inmate and court records, the Kern County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Juan Romero, 19, on Wednesday, April 12 on suspicion of murder. He was arraigned on Friday and pleaded not guilty.

Romero is accused of shooting Adrian Esparza, 16, in the head at about 4:48 p.m. in the area of Cedar Avenue and 6th Place, officials said. Esparza died two days later at Kern Medical.

Romero is scheduled to appear back in court on April 26.

According to court records, surveillance video from the scene shows a white Chevrolet Malibu pulled up parallel to Adrian and fired three times. During the investigation, detectives learned the Malibu belonged to Romero’s father.

Detectives obtained and executed several search warrants that revealed messages where Romero threatened to shoot Adrian with a “10mm”. Officials also found Instagram photos of Romero with a Glock 29 10mm firearm, according to the documents.

Officials also recovered a video of an unidentified person driving the Chevrolet Malibu with the Glock 29 10mm handgun in their lap the day before the homicide. When detectives recovered the white Malibu from Romero’s stepmother, she stated Romero frequently used the vehicle and was in possession of the Malibu the day of the homicide for about 20 minutes around 3 p.m.