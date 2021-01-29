Man charged in South Bakersfield murder had been acquitted for 1999 slaying

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Phone records and a parole GPS tracker led Bakersfield police to arresting Darnell Lucifer Pierce in the deadly shooting of Mubarek Alnajar earlier this month. This is the second time Pierce has been accused of murder in Kern County.

Alnajar was found shot in the head January 13 near a vehicle in an apartment’s parking lot on Panama Lane, near South H Street.

Investigators were able to access Alnajar’s phone records and saw that he had received a call to meet someone, and the listed number led back to Pierce. Investigators discovered Pierce was on parole and under GPS monitoring. Using that data, BPD determined Pierce traveled to meet with Alnajar and shot him.

Pierce was arrested a week later with “minimal use of force.” A loaded gun was found on him.

But during an interview with investigators, Pierce denied being Alnajar’s killer, saying the two were friends and if he’d been present “during a shooting involving Alnajar, he would have fired his firearm.”

Pierce was last tried on a murder charge in 2007, when he was arrested in the shooting of 34-year-old Leslie Grace Ahart. In 1999, Ahart was found dead in the parking lot of Subaru School on Harris Road. She had a single gunshot wound to her head. DNA evidence led to Pierce’s arrest, but he was acquitted under the argument that the evidence only proved the two engaged in a sex act, not that he murdered her.

He has been convicted of other charges, including indecent exposure and battery.

Pierce is due back in court in February.