Local scanner chasers suffer a death in the family in Oildale shooting

OILDALE, Calif. (KGET) — A routine night cruising through Bakersfield for news spiraled into tragedy for Marshall Smith, a team member of TW Lives, the local scanner chasers who bring a live, unfiltered view of crime and emergencies to thousands of viewers on Facebook.

Early Saturday morning, Smith was following scanner traffic of a shooting in Oildale. But as they began to head out to the Fastrip on Airport Drive, he discovered this time, the victim was family.

“I’m listening, getting updates, not knowing as we’re cruising along, not knowing I’m learning about my little brother dying on the sidewalk,” said Smith during a phone call.

22-year-old Jeffrey Correll was killed in a possible road rage shooting at the convenience store, and now his family is trying to raise money for his funeral through donations on GoFundMe. Smith, who has 22 years of EMS experience, said he knew his brother was gone as soon as he arrived.

“I stayed almost the entire time, even when the coroner arrived, because I just didn’t want to leave my brother like that,” Smith said.

Smith said his brother had been on a ride to Fastrip to buy cigarettes and was cut off by another vehicle. Smith said the people in the other car were taunting his brother and his friends, and when Correll’s vehicle pulled into the Fastrip, Smith says the other car flipped around at the intersection to confront them.

Smith said his brother was shot after exchanging heated words with a man from the car. Smith told 17 News the gunman was with a woman, and both had been in a newer model black Ford Mustang. However, the Sheriff’s Office said it was not ready to release suspect information at this time.

Correll would have turned 23 in just a week. Smith said his brother had to overcome a rough past but was staying clean since being released from prison. Recently, he had enrolled in college and wanted to become a mechanic.

Anyone with information that can help the Sheriff’s Office with this investigation is urged to call them at (661) 861-3110, or use Kern Secret Witness and call (661) 322-4040.