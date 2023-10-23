BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — It has been 13 years since a young woman was shot and killed at California State University Bakersfield and the case still has not been solved.

Bianca Jackson was leaving a large Halloween party on campus on Oct. 21, 2010, when she was shot and killed.

Her friends say people who didn’t go to the school had shown up and started shouting at each other.

Someone started shooting when a fight broke out and Jackson was struck.

Detectives questioned several people, but no arrests were ever made.

If you have any information about who killed Bianca Jackson, you’re urged to call Bakersfield Police at 661-327-7111 or the Secret Witness Hotline at 661-322-4040.