UPDATE: Man arrested in connection with fatal shooting

UPDATE (12/9): The Kern County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man suspected in the shooting death of Eduardo Javier Cardenas on Dec. 1.

On Tuesday at around 9 p.m., the department said deputies located and arrested 19-year-old Michael Steven Green without incident. He was taken to the Central Receiving Facility and booked on suspicion of murder, being a prohibited person in possession of ammunition and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

UPDATE (Dec. 3 at 5 p.m.): The Kern County Coroner’s Office identified the man who died as Eduardo Javier Cardenas, 39, of Bakersfield.

UPDATE (Dec. 3 at 11:28 a.m.): Sheriff’s officials confirmed Thursday the man has died. His name and age will be released by the coroner’s office.

UPDATE: According to KCSO, deputies received a report just before 6 p.m. Tuesday night of a victim with a gunshot wound in the area of Flower and Miller Streets. When deputies arrived, they located an adult male with multiple gunshot wounds. The adult male was transported to a local hospital and is listed in critical condition.

Deputies said the suspect of Tuesday night’s shooting is also an adult male. No arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting on Miller and Flower Streets in East Bakersfield. Traffic in the area is currently closed off. Information is limited at this time.

This is a developing story. It will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.