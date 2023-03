BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A homicide investigation is underway in Rosamond, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to reports of a shooting at a residence in the Rosamond area just before 8 p.m. Thursday, the release said.

When KCSO arrived they found one person inside the residence who appeared to be the victim of a violent assault.

This is an ongoing investigation and more information will be released at later time.