2 months since murder of 12-year-old Ahmaya Alexander; Kern Secret Witness offering $5K reward for info leading to arrest

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern Secret Witness is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest in the murder of 12-year-old Ahmaya Alexander.

It’s been two months since Alexander was shot and killed in front of a residence at L and 11th streets on May 21. The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help in identifying the suspects responsible for this tragedy.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s location can call 661-326-3919 or Kern Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.