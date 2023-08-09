BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern Secret Witness increased the reward to $10,000 for information in a 2021 homicide that left a 12-year-old girl dead, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.

Officials with the police department said Ahmaya Alexander, 12, was shot and killed on the front porch of a home on L Street on May 21, 2021.

Alexander was taken to a local hospital with multiple gunshot wounds after the shooting and later died at the hospital, according to officials.

KGET previously reported Alexander was sitting out on her front porch with her headphones in when she was shot.

If you have any information regarding this ongoing investigation, contact Detective Kyle McNabb at 661-448-5554 or Kern Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.