Kern had fewest homicides in September since February

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern had a relatively quiet month in a year that has seen an unusually high number of homicides.
There were six homicides in September, the fewest this year since February, when there were four. There have been a total of 96 homicides for the year.
Following is a list of homicides that occurred in September:
- Sept. 2 — Scott Richard Fraser, 37, was shot dead on Niles Street near Palm Drive, just west of Mount Vernon Avenue. His body was found at about 2:40 a.m.
- Sept. 3 — Fernando Napoles, 37, of Lancaster, was shot and killed after brandishing a gun at a deputy on Highway 14 near Redrock Randsburg Road, sheriff’s officials said. A shotgun was located next to him.
- Sept. 14 — Glenn Earl Henderson Jr., 26, was shot at Beale Park and pronounced dead at the scene. Tyequez Baker, 20, has pleaded not guilty to murder in Henderson’s death.
- Sept. 17 — Darren Anthony Thomas, 28, was shot and killed in the parking lot of Basham Funeral Care in what investigators said appeared to be a gang-related shooting. Thomas was believed to have gone to Basham to attend a funeral.
- Sept. 20 — Christopher Paul Holquin, 33, was shot at about 12:20 a.m. at Lake Street near Oswell and Niles streets. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
- Sept. 23 — Tazmein Leoshus English, 21, was shot at about 3:50 p.m. at the Residence Hotel Courtyard, north of East Truxtun Avenue. He was taken to a hospital, where he died a few hours later.