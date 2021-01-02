Kern County Sheriff’s Office investigating homicide in East Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said a man is dead after a shooting Friday night in East Bakersfield.

KCSO said deputies were called to the 5400 block of Rosewood Avenue for a report of a shooting at around 10:49 p.m. One man was found with severe gunshot wounds and later pronounced dead at the scene.

No information about a possible suspect was immediately available.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110.

